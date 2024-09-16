Discussing election security and the power of the vote

After widespread false claims of a stolen election in 2020 and the Jan. 6 insurrection in 2021, there are major concerns among election watchers about what kind of interference we could see in the days leading up to the election and weeks afterward.

With former President Donald Trump locked in a tight race with Vice President Kamala Harris, Trump has said he will accept the results of the election if everything is honest. That has not put election experts at ease. So how secure are our nation’s voting systems, what has history shown us about election interference, and how can we as individuals reject efforts to disrupt the democratic process?

The Guardian reporter George Chidi will explore some of these topics in an upcoming talk, “The Power of the Vote,” at the National Underground Freedom Center on Sept. 26.

Guests:

George Chidi, reporter, The Guardian

Trey Grayson, attorney at law, Frost Brown Todd LLP, former Kentucky Secretary of State

Ways to listen to this show:

