Should Covington voters change the city's form of government?
Covington voters will decide in November whether they want to change the city’s form of government.
The question is whether Covington should switch from its current city manager form of government to a mayor-council structure, which gives more executive authority to the mayor.
On Cincinnati Edition, we’ll talk with a supporter of the change and a critic of the proposal.
Guests:
- Joe Meyer, Covington mayor
- J.T. Spence, Covington resident
Ways to listen to this show:
- Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
- Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
- Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.