Should Covington voters change the city's form of government?

Covington voters will decide in November whether they want to change the city’s form of government.

The question is whether Covington should switch from its current city manager form of government to a mayor-council structure, which gives more executive authority to the mayor.

On Cincinnati Edition, we’ll talk with a supporter of the change and a critic of the proposal.

Guests:

Joe Meyer, Covington mayor

J.T. Spence, Covington resident

