Lawsuit alleges TikTok was designed to addict young people

For months, researchers and commentators have been sounding the alarm about TikTok, arguing the app is dangerously addictive for young people.

Now confidential documents revealed in a lawsuit show TikTok executives knew about the harms and proceeded anyway.

A more than two year-long investigation by 14 attorneys general has led to a multi-state lawsuit against the tech company alleging TikTok was designed to addict young people.

Kentucky Public Media Reporter Sylvia Goodman got the 119-page court filing in her state, which included large amounts of redacted material. But she was able to reveal that text and uncover TikTok’s internal communications.

On Cincinnati Edition, we talk with her about what those communications reveal and speak with a psychologist about the potential effects on children.

Guests:

Sylvia Goodman, Capitol reporter, Kentucky Public Radio

Sophia Choukas-Bradley, Ph.D., associate professor of psychology and director of the Teen and Young Adult Lab, University of Pittsburgh

