LaRose sues Homeland Security, Archdiocese cuts ties with Girl Scouts, plus more top stories

Ohio’s Secretary of State wants to verify the citizenship of registered voters, and he’s suing to do it. Frank LaRose is asking the Homeland Security Secretary for access to federal databases to look into specific registered voters. Non-citizen voting is extremely rare, but LaRose says he is trying to scrub non-citizens from the rolls. On Cincinnati Edition, we’ll look at efforts in Ohio and nationwide to remove voters from the rolls and to restrict what ballots can be counted.

Then, a Cincinnati City employee is fired for an incident with a protestor that involved spitting.

And, the Archdiocese of Cincinnati is cutting ties with the Girl Scouts. How local parents are responding.

Guests:

Ways to listen to this show:

