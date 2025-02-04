How to have fun in the kitchen the Julia Child way

If you aspire to prepare more homecooked meals this year but don’t know where to start, maybe you can take a page from Julia Child’s book. The beloved cook hosted her own TV show and wrote best-selling cookbooks, but she never took herself too seriously in the kitchen.

“Julia reveled in cooking’s joy, not in its perfection,” said Elizabeth Pierce, president and CEO of Cincinnati Museum Center. “Because Julia broke a few eggs, we see a generation of amateur chefs trying, sometimes failing, often succeeding, but always enjoying the communal act of cooking. We’re excited to share Julia’s joy and her recipe for life.”

A new exhibit at the Cincinnati Museum Center, Julia Child: A Recipe for Life explores Child’s insatiable love for food and her fun spirit in the kitchen. On Cincinnati Edition we discuss her recipe for success and how she influenced local chefs.

Guests:

Elizabeth Pierce, president and CEO, Cincinnati Museum Center

Suzy DeYoung, founder, LaSoupe

This segment includes select music from Blue Dot Sessions (www.sessions.blue).

