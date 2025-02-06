© 2025 Cincinnati Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics
Cincinnati Edition

We delve into the stadium negotiations between Hamilton County and the Bengals

Published February 6, 2025 at 4:00 AM EST
Bill Rinehart
/
WVXU

Plenty of Cincinnati Bengals fans will be rooting against the Kansas City Chiefs in this weekend’s Super Bowl game.

But who are you rooting for when it comes to the team’s stadium negotiations with Hamilton County?

On Cincinnati Edition, we’ll discuss where those talks stand and what a new proposal from Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine could mean for funding Paycor Stadium upgrades.

And, we take your questions and comments for the full hour.

Guests:

This segment includes select music from Blue Dot Sessions (www.sessions.blue).

Ways to listen to this show:

  • Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
  • Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
  • Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.
Tags
Cincinnati Edition Cincinnati EditionHamilton County CommissionCincinnati Bengals
Stay Connected