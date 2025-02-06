We delve into the stadium negotiations between Hamilton County and the Bengals
Plenty of Cincinnati Bengals fans will be rooting against the Kansas City Chiefs in this weekend’s Super Bowl game.
But who are you rooting for when it comes to the team’s stadium negotiations with Hamilton County?
On Cincinnati Edition, we’ll discuss where those talks stand and what a new proposal from Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine could mean for funding Paycor Stadium upgrades.
And, we take your questions and comments for the full hour.
Guests:
- Neil deMause, co-author, “Field of Schemes: How the Great Stadium Swindle Turns Public Money into Private Profit”
- Karen Kasler, bureau chief, Ohio Public Media Statehouse News Bureau
- Chris Wetterich, staff reporter and columnist, Cincinnati Business Courier
This segment includes select music from Blue Dot Sessions (www.sessions.blue).
Ways to listen to this show:
- Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
- Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
- Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.