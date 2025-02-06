We delve into the stadium negotiations between Hamilton County and the Bengals

Plenty of Cincinnati Bengals fans will be rooting against the Kansas City Chiefs in this weekend’s Super Bowl game.

But who are you rooting for when it comes to the team’s stadium negotiations with Hamilton County?

On Cincinnati Edition, we’ll discuss where those talks stand and what a new proposal from Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine could mean for funding Paycor Stadium upgrades.

And, we take your questions and comments for the full hour.

Guests:

This segment includes select music from Blue Dot Sessions (www.sessions.blue).

