The rise of Ohio's school voucher program

Ohio helped to lead the way in public funding for private school education, becoming the second state in the 1990s to provide vouchers. Now the program has grown to offer assistance to any family in the state, regardless of income.

A new ProPublica investigation charts the rise of Ohio’s voucher program and how politicians, church leaders and advocates have expanded the program into one that costs taxpayers $1 billion annually.

Guest:

Alec MacGillis, reporter, ProPublica

