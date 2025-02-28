Ramaswamy launches campaign, the battle of the Big Boy and more top stories
Republican Vivek Ramaswamy kicked off his campaign for Ohio governor with an immediate endorsement from President Trump. On Cincinnati Edition, the promises he’s making to cut taxes and how his announcement is changing the game for gubernatorial hopeful and current Attorney General Dave Yost.
Then, the University of Cincinnati is walking back its move to change bathroom signs on campus after protest from students.
Plus will the real Frisch’s Big Boy please stand up? A curious clash of the restaurant titans.
Guests:
- Jessie Balmert, Ohio bureau reporter, Cincinnati Enquirer
- Jeremy Pelzer, politics reporter, Cleveland.com
- Zack Carreon, education reporter, WVXU
- Dan Monk, I-Team reporter, WCPO 9 News
