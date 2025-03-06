Why lines at your favorite coffee shop can be so long

Starbucks diehards are lamenting the loss of 14 beverages from the coffee giant’s menu. The company recently announced it is cutting some of its less popular drinks. You may be wondering why, but you also may be wondering why lines seem to have gotten longer. The answers could be intertwined.

On Cincinnati Edition, we ask how supply chains and tariffs are hitting your favorite coffee shops and what’s the deal with long lines.

Guests:

Yao “Henry” Jin, Ph.D., associate professor of supply chain management, Miami University

Tony Tausch, owner, Coffee Emporium

This segment includes select music from Blue Dot Sessions (www.sessions.blue).

