Cuts come for NIOSH, damaging storms, plus more top stories
Federal cuts are coming for the agency that researches workplace safety. Are we seeing a near total elimination of NIOSH? On Cincinnati Edition, federal employees arrive at work to an email saying their jobs will be eliminated.
Plus, an investigation into dog attacks reveals thousands of injuries a year — and may lead to tougher laws in Ohio.
And more damaging storms. How to decode the warning sirens and stay safe.
Guests:
- Nick Swartsell, longform reporter, WVXU
- Laura Bischoff, reporter, Cincinnati Enquirer
- Tana Weingartner, senior editor and reporter, WVXU
Ways to listen to this show:
- Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
- Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
- Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.