Cuts come for NIOSH, damaging storms, plus more top stories

Federal cuts are coming for the agency that researches workplace safety. Are we seeing a near total elimination of NIOSH? On Cincinnati Edition, federal employees arrive at work to an email saying their jobs will be eliminated.

Plus, an investigation into dog attacks reveals thousands of injuries a year — and may lead to tougher laws in Ohio.

And more damaging storms. How to decode the warning sirens and stay safe.

Guests:

Nick Swartsell, longform reporter, WVXU

Laura Bischoff, reporter, Cincinnati Enquirer

Tana Weingartner, senior editor and reporter, WVXU

Ways to listen to this show: