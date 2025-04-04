© 2025 Cincinnati Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News
Cincinnati Edition

Cuts come for NIOSH, damaging storms, plus more top stories

Published April 4, 2025 at 4:00 AM EDT
Jim Nolan
/
WVXU

Federal cuts are coming for the agency that researches workplace safety. Are we seeing a near total elimination of NIOSH? On Cincinnati Edition, federal employees arrive at work to an email saying their jobs will be eliminated.

Plus, an investigation into dog attacks reveals thousands of injuries a year — and may lead to tougher laws in Ohio.

And more damaging storms. How to decode the warning sirens and stay safe.

Guests:

Ways to listen to this show:

  • Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
  • Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
  • Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.
Tags
Cincinnati Edition Cincinnati EditionNIOSHdog attacksstorm damage
Stay Connected