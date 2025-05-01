Exploring the 151-year history of the Kentucky Derby

May 3rd marks the 151st running of the Kentucky Derby.

So, how did the race become the longest, continuously held sporting event in the United States?

A book called “The History of the Kentucky Derby in 75 Objects” tells that story with selections from the vast collection at the Kentucky Derby Museum.

On Cincinnati Edition, we talk about the book and how the Derby’s history is intertwined with American history.

Guest:

Jessica Whitehead, curator of collections, Kentucky Derby Museum, author of “The History of the Kentucky Derby in 75 Objects.”

