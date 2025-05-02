What do tariffs mean for fireworks and microbrews? Plus, more top stories

A ban on gender transition treatment for minors is back in effect in Ohio.

Meantime, Cincinnati Public Schools says it won’t sign on to a letter from the Trump administration to ban DEI in schools.

Hamilton County commissioners now have an agreement with the Bengals to start renovating Paycor Stadium.

And what’s the future of the 4th of July and Riverfest under international tariff wars?

It’s the Cincinnati Edition weekly news review.

Guests:

Jo Ingles, reporter and producer, Ohio Public Media Statehouse News Bureau

Sarah Donaldson, correspondent, Ohio Public Media Statehouse News Bureau

Zack Carreon, education reporter, WVXU

Anna Huntsman, reporter and producer, Ideastream Public Media

Tana Weingartner, senior editor and reporter, WVXU

