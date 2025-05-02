What do tariffs mean for fireworks and microbrews? Plus, more top stories
A ban on gender transition treatment for minors is back in effect in Ohio.
Meantime, Cincinnati Public Schools says it won’t sign on to a letter from the Trump administration to ban DEI in schools.
Hamilton County commissioners now have an agreement with the Bengals to start renovating Paycor Stadium.
And what’s the future of the 4th of July and Riverfest under international tariff wars?
It’s the Cincinnati Edition weekly news review.
Guests:
- Jo Ingles, reporter and producer, Ohio Public Media Statehouse News Bureau
- Sarah Donaldson, correspondent, Ohio Public Media Statehouse News Bureau
- Zack Carreon, education reporter, WVXU
- Anna Huntsman, reporter and producer, Ideastream Public Media
- Tana Weingartner, senior editor and reporter, WVXU
Ways to listen to this show:
Tune in live at noon ET M-F.
- Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
- Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.