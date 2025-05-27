Farmers pivot after USDA ends Local Food Purchase Assistance program

In March, The Ohio Association of Foodbanks notified more than 150 farms that supplied Ohio's food pantries with fresh produce, meat, and dairy that the USDA’s Local Food Purchase Assistance program was ending. The pandemic-era assistance initiative gave local governments federal aid to connect food banks with farms in a 400-mile radius.

On April 3, Cincinnati Edition spoke with Louise Gartner, founder of Fox Tail Farm, about how she was planning to prepare for the season ahead without the income she received from the LFPA program in years past.

Today on Cincinnati Edition, we continue the conversation on how Ohio farmers are handling USDA cuts with Amanda Becker, who has reported on the issue for The 19th.

Guests:

Amanda Becker, Washington correspondent, The 19th

Louise Gartner, founder and farmer, Fox Tail Farm



