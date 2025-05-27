Farmers pivot after USDA ends Local Food Purchase Assistance program
In March, The Ohio Association of Foodbanks notified more than 150 farms that supplied Ohio's food pantries with fresh produce, meat, and dairy that the USDA’s Local Food Purchase Assistance program was ending. The pandemic-era assistance initiative gave local governments federal aid to connect food banks with farms in a 400-mile radius.
On April 3, Cincinnati Edition spoke with Louise Gartner, founder of Fox Tail Farm, about how she was planning to prepare for the season ahead without the income she received from the LFPA program in years past.
Today on Cincinnati Edition, we continue the conversation on how Ohio farmers are handling USDA cuts with Amanda Becker, who has reported on the issue for The 19th.
Guests:
- Amanda Becker, Washington correspondent, The 19th
- Louise Gartner, founder and farmer, Fox Tail Farm
Select music from Blue Dot Sessions (www.sessions.blue).
Ways to listen to this show:
- Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
- Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
- Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.