What it's like growing up in the shadow of a sports legend

When Bobby Bench was growing up, his famous father almost seemed like two people in one.

On the field or out in public, Johnny Bench was the baseball great who had people clamoring for autographs. At home, he was just a regular goofy dad doing dad stuff.

On Cincinnati Edition, we hear what it’s like to grow up in the shadow of a sports legend.

Guests:

Bobby Bench, son of Johnny Bench

Lindsay Berra, freelance sports journalist and granddaughter of Yogi Berra

Dennis Janson, former sports anchor for Local 12 and WCPO 9

Bobby Bench is developing a podcast where he’ll talk with others who grew up with sports legends and other famous parents and grandparents.

