Petitioners secure enough signatures to put Hyde Park Square development on November ballot

On June 2, the Hamilton County Board of Elections certified 13,434 valid signatures from Cincinnati petitioners, enough to return the proposed Hyde Park Square zone change to City Council for review.

Opponents of the planned hotel and housing development project submitted more than 18,300 signatures to put the measure on the November ballot, and about 9,200 needed to be confirmed as valid in order to qualify.

According to Cincinnati municipal code, City Council has the option to repeal the ordinance that grants the zoning change instead of putting the referendum on the ballot.

RELATED: Hyde Park Square development qualifies for the November ballot

On Cincinnati Edition, we'll discuss the future of this controversial planned development and zoning change in Cincinnati's Hyde Park neighborhood.

RELATED: Tensions flare between community councils and citywide elected officials

Guests:

Meeka Owens, Cincinnati City Council member

John Zinsser, organizer, Save Hyde Park Square

Colleen Reynolds, Partner, DSD Advisors

Chris Wetterich, reporter, Cincinnati Business Courier

Select music from Blue Dot Sessions (www.sessions.blue).

Ways to listen to this show: