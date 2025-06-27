We have a deal with the Bengals, DeWine has a budget to sign, and more top stories

It’s been a week for budget negotiations and deal-making. Hamilton County and the Bengals have finally reached an agreement on a new lease, and it’s ahead of deadline. On Cincinnati Edition, what the team is shelling out, what the county is shelling out, and how long it will last.

Plus, a budget has reached Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s desk. We’ll discuss the effort to flatten the income tax and the overhaul of school funding.

And, Cincinnati Public Schools makes more tough decisions amid its budget shortfall. How many teachers will lose their jobs?

Guests:

Ways to listen to this show: