© 2025 Cincinnati Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News
Cincinnati Edition

We have a deal with the Bengals, DeWine has a budget to sign, and more top stories

Published June 27, 2025 at 4:00 AM EDT
Jim Nolan
/
WVXU

It’s been a week for budget negotiations and deal-making. Hamilton County and the Bengals have finally reached an agreement on a new lease, and it’s ahead of deadline. On Cincinnati Edition, what the team is shelling out, what the county is shelling out, and how long it will last.

Plus, a budget has reached Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s desk. We’ll discuss the effort to flatten the income tax and the overhaul of school funding.

And, Cincinnati Public Schools makes more tough decisions amid its budget shortfall. How many teachers will lose their jobs?

Guests:

Ways to listen to this show:

  • Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
  • Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
  • Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.
Tags
Cincinnati Edition Cincinnati EditionBengalsPaycor StadiumMike DeWineCincinnati Public Schools
Stay Connected