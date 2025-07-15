How to opt out of AI — and should you?
Are you AI skeptical? All of the helpful ways artificial intelligence seems to be creeping into our lives with unsolicited advice may be getting on your nerves. How do you opt out — and should you?
With businesses increasingly deploying the technology to improve efficiency you may stand to gain by getting good at it.
On Cincinnati Edition, how can you responsibly utilize AI in the workplace while also protecting your privacy and your job? And if you want to opt out of AI assistance, how do you do it?
Guests:
- John Cavanaugh, executive director, Plunk Foundation
- Dawn Parks, director, Northern Kentucky University BizAccessHub
- Carl Fraik, executive director, Cincinnati AI Catalyst
