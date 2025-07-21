How to take advantage of clean energy tax credits before they expire

If you have been putting off buying a new appliance, water heater, or updating your drafty windows, now might be the time to take action. The president’s new tax law eliminates most of the clean energy tax credits established by the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the deadlines to take advantage of these tax credits, what will go away and what will remain.

Guests:

Oliver Kroner, sustainability director, City of Cincinnati Office of Environment and Sustainability

Nicolás Rivero, climate solutions reporter, The Washington Post

Ways to listen to this show:

