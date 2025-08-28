This Norwood native was taking baseball by storm when Pete Rose was a toddler

You’ve probably heard about Rosie the Riveter — the symbol of women entering the workforce in World War II.

But factories weren’t the only places hiring women while men fought overseas.

A women’s baseball league was started to keep America’s pastime alive during the war, too. And a player from Norwood named Dottie Kamenshek was one of its biggest stars.

On Cincinnati Edition, we talk about Kamenshek, who was named one of the top female athletes of the 20th century by Sports Illustrated and was a major inspiration for the 1992 film “A League of Their Own.”

