Strikes, layoffs, campaigns, and more top stories
Workers at one of Cincinnati’s largest employers go on strike. And at another one of the city’s largest employers, hundreds will lose their jobs. On Cincinnati Edition, GE Aerospace strikes and Kroger job cuts.
Plus, it’s not the largest number of candidates, but it’s a crowded field for Cincinnati City Council. Is it also a wakeup call for City Hall?
And, the Cincinnati Fire Department's former chief is ready for trial in his lawsuit against the city.
Guests:
- Andy Brownfield, managing editor, Cincinnati Business Courier
- Brian Planalp, staff reporter, Cincinnati Business Courier
- Chris Wetterich, staff reporter and columnist, Cincinnati Business Courier
- Becca Costello, local government reporter, WVXU
- Nick Swartsell, longform reporter, WVXU
Ways to listen to this show:
- Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
- Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
- Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.