Strikes, layoffs, campaigns, and more top stories

Workers at one of Cincinnati’s largest employers go on strike. And at another one of the city’s largest employers, hundreds will lose their jobs. On Cincinnati Edition, GE Aerospace strikes and Kroger job cuts.

Plus, it’s not the largest number of candidates, but it’s a crowded field for Cincinnati City Council. Is it also a wakeup call for City Hall?

And, the Cincinnati Fire Department's former chief is ready for trial in his lawsuit against the city.

Guests:

