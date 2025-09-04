Inaugural Clermont County housing study calls for targeted development to meet growth

Clermont County's population has increased rapidly in the past 20 years — by 18% since 2000. A new study suggests ways its housing stock can keep pace.

Clermont County has grown by nearly 32,000 residents to an estimated total of 209,862 in 2023.

On Cincinnati Edition, we talk about the findings and key takeaways from the study and how Clermont County might address its growth.

Guests:



Kris McClintick, director, Clermont County Department of Community and Economic Development

Karen Swartz, administrator, Batavia Township

Isaac Kwon, principal, Urban Partners



Ways to listen to this show:

