Inaugural Clermont County housing study calls for targeted development to meet growth
Clermont County's population has increased rapidly in the past 20 years — by 18% since 2000. A new study suggests ways its housing stock can keep pace.
Clermont County has grown by nearly 32,000 residents to an estimated total of 209,862 in 2023.
On Cincinnati Edition, we talk about the findings and key takeaways from the study and how Clermont County might address its growth.
Guests:
- Kris McClintick, director, Clermont County Department of Community and Economic Development
- Karen Swartz, administrator, Batavia Township
- Isaac Kwon, principal, Urban Partners
