Fake Nerds, taxing Congress, Bengals taking Flacco and more top stories
The packaging looks just like Nerd gummies clusters, but it can get you high. Now Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is issuing a consumer state of emergency. On Cincinnati Edition what to know about the intoxicating hemp products.
Plus, U.S. Sen Bernie Moreno wants to tax members of Congress each day the government is shut down.
A national landlord is promising to offer some tenants refunds for late fees in response to a lawsuit.
Plus, America’s River Roots Festival.
And the Bengals new 40-year-old quarterback.
The weekly news review.
Guests:
- Laura Bischoff, reporter, USA Today Network Ohio Bureau
- Jo Ingles, reporter and producer, Ohio Public Media Statehouse News Bureau
- Isabel Nissley, environment reporter, WVXU
- Nick Swartsell, longform reporter, WVXU
- Richard Skinner, sports anchor and host of "The Skinny" podcast, Local 12 News
Ways to listen to this show:
- Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
- Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
- Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.