Fake Nerds, taxing Congress, Bengals taking Flacco and more top stories

The packaging looks just like Nerd gummies clusters, but it can get you high. Now Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is issuing a consumer state of emergency. On Cincinnati Edition what to know about the intoxicating hemp products.

Plus, U.S. Sen Bernie Moreno wants to tax members of Congress each day the government is shut down.

A national landlord is promising to offer some tenants refunds for late fees in response to a lawsuit.

Plus, America’s River Roots Festival.

And the Bengals new 40-year-old quarterback.

The weekly news review.

Guests:



Laura Bischoff, reporter, USA Today Network Ohio Bureau



Jo Ingles, reporter and producer, Ohio Public Media Statehouse News Bureau



Isabel Nissley, environment reporter, WVXU



Nick Swartsell, longform reporter, WVXU



Richard Skinner, sports anchor and host of "The Skinny" podcast, Local 12 News

