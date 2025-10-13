How will your school's levy do? Are voters feeling fatigued?
A perennial issue on the November ballot is your district’s school levy. Many levies are a shoo-in, but others could very well fail.
Why is that? And are schools more dependent than ever on levies, while voters are feeling fatigued?
On Cincinnati Edition, we talk to Mt. Healthy's superintendent as well as longtime school Cincinnati School Board member Eve Bolton. And, we'll look at the data on school levies across Ohio.
Guests:
- Eve Bolton, board member, Cincinnati Public Schools Board of Education
- Sarah Wilson, superintendent, Mt. Healthy City School District
- Jerry Rampelt, Support Ohio Schools
