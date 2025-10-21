How is the government shutdown affecting local federal workers?

Last week, union leaders and federal workers rallied in downtown Cincinnati and Covington to advocate for their jobs amidst the government shutdown. It's now Day 21 of the shutdown, meaning it is poised to become the second-longest government shutdown in U.S. history if it continues past today.

The Congressional Budget Office estimated that about 750,000 federal employees would be furloughed each day during the shutdown, meaning they will not report to work until the shutdown ends.

On Cincinnati Edition, we talk with union leaders about the shutdown and the impact it is having on the lives of federal workers.

Guests:



Michael Ottlinger, president, National Treasury Employees Union Chapter 279

Regina Parker, president, National Treasury Employees Union Chapter 9

Amanda Becker, reporter, the 19th

