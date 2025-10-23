Museum Center hosts 'Auschwitz. Not long ago. Not far away.'

Cincinnati is now hosting the largest exhibition on the Auschwitz concentration camp outside of Europe. Called “Auschwitz. Not long ago. Not far away.” the exhibition features hundreds of original objects from the site — including personal items that belonged to survivors and victims.

The exhibit is on display at the Cincinnati Museum Center.

Guests:



Michael Berenbaum, Ph.D., curator

Jackie Congedo, CEO, Nancy & David Wolf Holocaust & Humanity Center

Ways to listen to this show:

