The future of Mt. Airy's water tower

If you’ve ever seen the giant castle-like structure at the corner of North Bend Road and Colerain Avenue, you know how iconic the Mt. Airy Water Tower is to the neighborhood.

Now, after nearly a century in existence, it could undergo a major change. Greater Cincinnati Water Works wants feedback from the community on how to utilize the property. GCWW could make repairs and continue using the facility as a water tower, but it would be costly.

So, they have hired consulting firm Yard & Co. to conduct a feasibility study and engage with the community on what they would like to see for the site. And GCWW is conducting an online survey to get feedback.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the ideas on the table for possible redevelopment and what the historic landmark designation on the site means for any of those plans.

Guests:



Rick Riess, supervising engineer, Greater Cincinnati Water Works



Kevin Wright, co-founder, Yard & Co.



Beth Johnson, executive director, Cincinnati Preservation

Ways to listen to this show: