The iconic Mt. Airy water tanks are a City Council vote away from being an historic landmark. A committee approved the proposal Tuesday and a final…
Hamilton County administrators are continuing the process to take over ownership of the former Mercy Mt. Airy hospital site.Assistant County Administrator…
The Hamilton County Board of Elections will move to a new site in Mt. Airy after the 2016 election, thanks to a tie-breaking vote cast Friday by Ohio…
The Hamilton County coroner will get a long-awaited and expanded crime lab after the Hamilton County commissioners today accepted a gift of the former…
UPDATE:Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted is telling Republicans and Democrats on the Hamilton County Board of Elections to try to work out their…
Carthage and Mt. Airy are the two newest communities targeted for Cincinnati's Neighborhood Enhancement Program (NEP). Beginning March 1, police,…