Getting veterans access to resources amid the government shutdown

Published November 11, 2025 at 4:01 AM EST
(From left) Clerk Pavan Parikh, Dan Clare, Glenn Welling.

Today is Veterans Day, when we honor and thank those who have served our country.

But are those veterans getting the support they need after their military service?

On Cincinnati Edition we discuss veteran benefits and local resources.

Guests:

  • Glenn Welling, executive director, Hamilton County Veterans Service Commission
  • Pavan Parikh, Hamilton County Clerk of Courts
  • Dan Clare, chief communications and outreach officer, Disabled American Veterans

Ways to listen to this show:

  • Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
  • Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
  • Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.
