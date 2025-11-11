Getting veterans access to resources amid the government shutdown
Today is Veterans Day, when we honor and thank those who have served our country.
But are those veterans getting the support they need after their military service?
On Cincinnati Edition we discuss veteran benefits and local resources.
Guests:
- Glenn Welling, executive director, Hamilton County Veterans Service Commission
- Pavan Parikh, Hamilton County Clerk of Courts
- Dan Clare, chief communications and outreach officer, Disabled American Veterans
