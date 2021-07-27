Veterans Administration

-
As investigations continue at many Veterans Affairs Medical Centers across the country, Dr. David Shulkin has recently been confirmed to lead the Veterans…
Each Friday on Cincinnati Edition, we present an in-depth look at the developments behind the headlines.This week we get an update on the problems…
More than 200,000 US service members return to civilian life each year. For many veterans, and their families, that transition is filled with challenges.…
As part of the Veterans Coming Home project, funded by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, CET is holding a town hall meeting on August 16 to address…
Today, women make up 20 percent of new recruits to our armed services, and the percentage of U.S. veterans who are women is now about 10 percent. But…
The Cincinnati VA Hospital is responding to claims made by a whistleblower that the medical facility allegedly manipulated data to make it appear patients…