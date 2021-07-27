-
According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, there are more than two million women veterans in the United States and Puerto Rico. That means…
-
More than 200,000 US service members return to civilian life each year. For many veterans, and their families, that transition is filled with challenges.…
-
As part of the Veterans Coming Home project, funded by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, CET is holding a town hall meeting on August 16 to address…
-
The Cincinnati Veterans Affairs Medical Center is under twin investigations launched by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and its inspector…
-
Today, women make up 20 percent of new recruits to our armed services, and the percentage of U.S. veterans who are women is now about 10 percent. But…
-
In 2009, there were approximately 500,000 veterans receiving education benefits and attending US colleges. By 2013, more than one-million student veterans…
-
The president of a government employees union says promised changes to the Department of Veterans Affairs have not materialized. American Federation of…