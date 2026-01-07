Ryan James is Council's newest member. What's on his agenda?

In a City Hall where all nine members of City Council are Democrats, there is one new member. Ryan James took the oath of office Tuesday, becoming the youngest Black man ever to serve on Cincinnati City Council.

On Cincinnati Edition, he sits down with us to discuss his top priorities including his plans to address the affordability crisis. And we'll discuss what role he thinks City Council should play in working with the city manager.

