The buzz — and privacy concerns — about Flock cameras

Does your community have license plate reader cameras on its roads?

Flock Safety has cameras installed in thousands of cities and townships across the U.S. including in Greater Cincinnati. The technology gathers license plate numbers and vehicle descriptions and adds that to a database accessible by all law enforcement so they can investigate crime.

But privacy advocates worry that's creating a mass surveillance system that can be used in ways local officials don’t anticipate.

On Cincinnati Edition, we take a closer look at how the devices work, whether they are rooting out crime and what is being done with the information they’re collecting.

Guests:



David Ferrara, reporter, Cincinnati Enquirer

Gary Daniels, legislative director, ACLU Ohio

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

Subscribe to our podcast