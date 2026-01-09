DeWine endorses Ramaswamy, Vance's home vandalized and more top stories

Candidates Vivek Ramaswamy and Amy Acton have tapped their running mates and Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has finally made an endorsement. On Cincinnati Edition, the political calculations in picking a running mate.

Plus, a local man accused of smashing windows at Vice President JD Vance's house could face years in prison. His family says this case isn't about politics, but mental health.

Then, neighbors want answers about a plan to build an Amazon data center in Wilmington. When the details are scarce, the planning commission pumps the breaks.

Guests:

