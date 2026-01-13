CVG airport's new CEO discusses the projects he hopes to see take off

Northern Kentucky’s largest economic driver has a new CEO.

On Cincinnati Edition, we talk to the new head of the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport about infrastructure projects and the customer feedback he’s getting.

Plus, we look at the pivotal role the airport has played in our region over time, and we'll discuss a recent announcement by American Airlines that it is adding new daily flights.

Guests:



Larry Krauter, CEO, Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport



Brent Cooper, president, Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

