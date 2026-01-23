A challenge to the insanity defense, school districts sounding the alarm, plus more top stories

A flurry of GOP-led bills in Frankfort this week. One effort would end the insanity defense in murder trials. Another lawmaker, citing a “dangerous inconsistency” in state law, is pushing to allow 18-year-olds to conceal carry firearms. And yet another bill would force law enforcement to aid ICE officers. On Cincinnati Edition, we break down what it all means for the Commonwealth.

Plus, the Cincinnati Enquirer takes a year-long look at local ICE arrests. What they found.

And school districts are sounding the alarm about property tax reform and the bottom line for education.

Guests:



Joe Sonka, enterprise statehouse reporter, Kentucky Public Radio

Patricia Gallagher Newberry, reporter, Cincinnati Enquirer

Victoria Moorwood, watchdog reporter, Cincinnati Enquirer

Grace Tucker, education reporter, Cincinnati Enquirer

Zack Carreon, education reporter, WVXU

