Does it seem like electronics don't last that long anymore?

Does it seem like our electronics just aren't built to last as long as they used to? Kind of like they were made to self-destruct after a few years? Maybe that's why you got a new phone or laptop for Christmas. And now you're wondering what to do with all the old cellphones piled up in your junk drawer.

On Cincinnati Edition, we'll discuss how to get more life out of our home devices, whether they really aren't built to last, and how to dispose of them responsibly.

Guests:



Rachel Wharton, senior writer, The New York Times Wirecutter



Colleen McSwiggin, coordinator, Sustainability Central

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

