Local News
Cincinnati Edition

Springfield braces for ICE, FirstEnergy trial begins, plus more top stories

Published January 30, 2026 at 4:00 AM EST
Jim Nolan
/
WVXU

Springfield, Ohio, is bracing for ICE. On Cincinnati Edition, how leaders there are preparing for a possible surge in federal immigration enforcement.

Plus, Gov. Mike DeWine’s name surfaces in the First Energy corruption trial.

Then, Hamilton County Democrats decline to endorse a sitting commissioner, and a City Council member might see an opportunity.

Guests:

  • Amanda Becker, reporter, The 19th
  • Haley BeMiller, reporter, Cincinnati Enquirer
  • Andrew Tobias, reporter, Signal Ohio
  • Jake Zuckerman, reporter, Signal, Ohio
  • Erin Glynn, reporter, Cincinnati Enquirer

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

