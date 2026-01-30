Springfield braces for ICE, FirstEnergy trial begins, plus more top stories
Springfield, Ohio, is bracing for ICE. On Cincinnati Edition, how leaders there are preparing for a possible surge in federal immigration enforcement.
Plus, Gov. Mike DeWine’s name surfaces in the First Energy corruption trial.
Then, Hamilton County Democrats decline to endorse a sitting commissioner, and a City Council member might see an opportunity.
Guests:
- Amanda Becker, reporter, The 19th
- Haley BeMiller, reporter, Cincinnati Enquirer
- Andrew Tobias, reporter, Signal Ohio
- Jake Zuckerman, reporter, Signal, Ohio
- Erin Glynn, reporter, Cincinnati Enquirer
Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.
