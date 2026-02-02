© 2026 Cincinnati Public Radio
Cincinnati Edition

Taft Museum celebrates 40 years of the Duncanson artist-in-residence

Published February 2, 2026 at 4:00 AM EST
Ayana Ross and Tracey Walker.

When the Taft Museum of Art and the Robert S. Duncanson Society established the Duncanson Program in 1986, esteemed poet Nikki Giovanni became their first artist-in-residence.

In the decades since, nationally and internationally acclaimed artists have been selected for the honor.

On Cincinnati Edition, we talk with this year's Duncanson Artist-in-Residence and two previous honorees.

  • Ayana Ross, 2026 Duncanson Artist-in-Residence
  • Kathy Wade, Jazz singer
  • Tracy Walker, musician

You can find more information about the Duncanson Program, now celebrating it's 40th year. Ayana's exhibit, "Beyond the Picturesque," will be on display beginning April 11.

