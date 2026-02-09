The barriers to rural recycling

You may not think twice about dropping something in a recycling bin. But what if you live in a rural community?

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the challenges to rural recycling, making it more accessible and a plan to build a “traveling recycling trailer” to bring the service to more people.

Guests:



Molly Yeager Broadwater, corporate communications manager, Rumpke Waste & Recycling

Penny Ausmus, executive director, East Central Indiana Recycle and Reuse Center

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

Subscribe to our podcast