We talk with Sheriff Jones about conditions at the Butler County jail

Two Ohio Democrats plan to introduce a bill establishing minimum standards for detention facilities that contract with Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The move comes in response to concerns raised over conditions at the Butler County jail. The jail has a contract with ICE and is now expanding amid accusations of overcrowding.

Ohio Reps. Ashley Bryant Bailey of Cincinnati and Veronica Sims of Akron are sponsoring a bill that would require adequate meals, medical care and weather appropriate clothing at facilities that contract with ICE.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the conditions at the Butler County jail and a larger push by the Trump administration to convert warehouses in some states into ICE detention facilities.

Guests:



Richard Jones, sheriff, Butler County

Ashley Bryant Bailey, Ohio State representative, D-Cincinnati

Greg Landsman, representative, Ohio's 1st Congressional District

