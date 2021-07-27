-
"Ask the Sheriff" isn't "for sissies," says Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones. Nor is he afraid to answer your "hard questions." Including whether or…
-
Butler County Sheriff Richard K. Jones, a Republican, took himself out of the running Friday for House Speaker John Boehner’s soon-to-be vacant House…
-
Ohio House Speaker John Boehner has represented western Ohio’s sprawling 8th Congressional District since 1991, but, with his announcement that he will…
-
The Butler County Sheriff wants to take over policing duties in Fairfield Township.In a letter to the township administrator, Sheriff Richard Jones says a…
-
UPDATE: Andrew Marcum is behind bars:Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones is known for thinking outside the box. He has billed the Mexican government for…
-
"Let the games begin," said Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones and Cincinnati Police Chief James Craig. Listen to them talk smack at a news conference…