See the latest school, business closings and delays
Local News
Cincinnati Edition

Private firm recruits former cops in Cincinnati to help with Trump deportation plans

Published January 21, 2025 at 4:00 AM EST
a man in a suit and tie walks out of a courtroom
Seth Wenig
/
AP

A private company is working to recruit retired law enforcement officers to help deport immigrants in the U.S. without proper authorization.

A former FBI agent who now runs a private security firm sent an email late last year seeking “tough, hard-nosed individuals” to assist with the Trump administration’s deportation plans, according to a report in The Cincinnati Enquirer.

On Cincinnati Edition, we talk with the reporter who broke the story, a lawyer who specializes in immigration issues and a local sheriff known for his tough stance on immigration.

Guests:

  • Julie Leftwich, director, International Peace and Security Initiatives, University of Cincinnati
  • Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones
  • Dan Horn, investigative reporter, The Cincinnati Enquirer

Ways to listen to this show:

  • Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
  • Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
  • Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.
