Private firm recruits former cops in Cincinnati to help with Trump deportation plans

A private company is working to recruit retired law enforcement officers to help deport immigrants in the U.S. without proper authorization.

A former FBI agent who now runs a private security firm sent an email late last year seeking “tough, hard-nosed individuals” to assist with the Trump administration’s deportation plans, according to a report in The Cincinnati Enquirer.

On Cincinnati Edition, we talk with the reporter who broke the story, a lawyer who specializes in immigration issues and a local sheriff known for his tough stance on immigration.

Guests:

Julie Leftwich, director, International Peace and Security Initiatives, University of Cincinnati

Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones

Dan Horn, investigative reporter, The Cincinnati Enquirer

