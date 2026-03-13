© 2026 Cincinnati Public Radio
Cincinnati Edition

Trump visits Greater Cincinnati, the city manager's performance review, plus more top stories

Published March 13, 2026 at 4:00 AM EDT
Jim Nolan
/
WVXU

President Donald Trump talked up the economy and TrumpRx during his two Greater Cincinnati visits this week. He visited Thermo-Fisher Scientific in Reading before making his way down to Northern Kentucky's Verst Logistics in Hebron where he brought U.S. Representative Thomas Massie's primary challenger Ed Gallrein to the podium.

Plus, Cincinnati City Council has released a public report on City Manager Sheryl Long's performance.

Then, we revisit a data center proposal in Adam's County where residents are still pushing back.

That and more, on the Cincinnati Edition Friday news review.

Guests:

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

