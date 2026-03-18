Did the cold front zap your spring flowers?

How much snow fell on your daffodils this week? Are you hankering for some spring gardening but wondering what you can do before the cold weather is gone for good?

On the Cincinnati Edition March gardening show, we’ll discuss preparing your beds, sowing your crops and spacing your tomato plants.

Then, those dreaded Callery pear trees and what a local county is doing to reduce their numbers.

Plus, our experts are here to answer your questions.

Guests:

Sarah Imbus, horticulture agent, Campbell County Extension Office

Peter Huttinger, program director, Turner Farm Community Garden

Kymisha Montgomery, urban agriculture coordinator, Civic Garden Center

Theresa Culley, professor and department head, Biological Sciences Department at the University of Cincinnati

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

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