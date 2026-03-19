How communities prepare for tornadoes — and how we should, too

One local meteorologist called it the Tri-State’s four seasons in four days.

Temperatures over the past week have gone from highs in the 70s to well below freezing.

What can those dramatic shifts mean for severe weather? And how do our communities prepare for tornadoes — and all the storms spring can bring?

On Cincinnati Edition, we talk with a tornado expert and local emergency preparedness experts about how they plan and what we need to know to be ready.

Guests:



Tiffany Mattingly, vice president for clinical strategies, The Health Collaborative

Thomas Breckel, director, Clinton County Emergency Management Agency

Jana Houser, Ph.D., associate professor of meteorology, The Ohio State University

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

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