Ramaswamy says Ohio has too many colleges, Paul grills the DHS nom, and Afroman wins

Ohio gubernatorial candidate Vivek Ramaswamy has an idea for Ohio's colleges: consolidate. On Cincinnati Edition, why he thinks the state has too many universities.

Plus, Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky blasts Department of Homeland Security nominee Sen. Markwayne Mullin. Why Paul accused Kristi Noem's potential successor of justifying and celebrating violence.

Both Republican and Democratic candidates in the Kentucky Senate primary debate this week. The key issues in the race.

And it may not be the trial of the century, but it's certainly the trial of the week in Adams County. Rapper Afroman emerges victorious in a battle with the sheriff's department over his "Lemon Pound Cake" video.

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Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

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