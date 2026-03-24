From vinyl records to retro video games, the appeal of physical media
According to the Pew Research Center, 83 percent of American adults use streaming services to watch television and movies. And streaming services aren't limited to those categories — you can listen to music, play video games, and read newspapers without ever touching a physical version.
But there are those who say that collecting physical versions of your favorite forms of media is an important thing to do.
On Cincinnati Edition, the physical media collecting craze.
Guests:
- Jesse Baker, owner, Arcade Legacy
- Sam Richardson, owner, Feel It Records
- Ricky Henry, collector of retro video games
Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.