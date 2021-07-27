-
A 93-year-old grandmother is not the typical hero for a World War II-based digital game. But Brukel isn't a typical game either. Players are shooting, but…
-
Cincinnati game developers are preparing to launch Match Point, an eSports-inspired party game, Thursday at 16-Bit Bar + Arcade. Not only is the team that…
-
A new, locally produced video game called Match Point features music composed by local musician Jon Brennan. He joins Jim Nolan to talk about creating…
-
The Miami University Symphony Orchestra opened its centennial season earlier this school year with what many consider to be one of the most important…
-
While it may seem like all fun and games, the process of actually creating a computer game can be hard work.It takes a team of skilled professionals…
-
If you're seeing a lot more people than usual walking around outdoors staring at their smartphones, it's a good bet they're playing the new…
-
It?'s every kid?'s dream come true: a study by the American Psychological Association shows that video games may provide learning, health and even social…
-
There's a tournament this weekend at Fifth Third Arena. It's expected to draw players from several universities, but they won't be competing in any…
-
If you combine beer, games and nostalgia, you’re going to draw in a large crowd. That’s exactly what 16-Bit Bar + Arcade does. The opening night in early…
-
On October 27, Legend of Zelda: Symphony of the Goddesses, comes to Cincinnati's Music Hall for one night only.Now touring the United States and Canada,…