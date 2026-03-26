How does the national debt affect the average American?

As of last week, the national debt was more than $39 trillion. That’s trillion with a “T.”

This number looms large and impacts things like interest rates on mortgages and car loans, safety net programs that millions of Americans count on and the cost of everyday items through inflation.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss how the American debt got so high, how this number impacts everyday Americans and potential solutions to the issue.

The Portman Center for Policy Solutions symposium, Securing Our Fiscal Future: Developing Solutions to Tackle America’s Debt and Deficit, will be held Monday March 30th at Nippert West Pavilion. The event is free and open to the public. Registration is available here.

Guests:

Rob Portman, former U.S. Senator

Andrew Lewis, executive director, University of Cincinnati's Portman Center for Policy Solutions

This interview was pre-recorded so we can't take your phone calls.

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