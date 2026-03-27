Matt Bevin arrest warrant, school ICE plans, plus Dan Monk retires

A Louisville judge issues an arrest warrant for a former Kentucky governor in a long court battle with his estranged son. On the Cincinnati Edition weekly news review, the accusations against Matt Bevin and why he wants to have the judge removed from the case.

Plus, why did Ohio overpay several day cares in the state, including some in Hamilton County?

And why some Greater Cincinnati school districts are reluctant to share their ICE response plans.

Then, watchdog reporter Dan Monk retires after more than 40 years on the job. We discuss his approach to investigations and get his take on why people shouldn’t give up on journalists.

Guests:



Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

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